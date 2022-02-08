KC Place Hotel Pratunam - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok
7.9
คะแนนจาก
8257
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Located in Pratunam, a thriving shopping area in the heart of Bangkok, KC Place Hotel Pratunam is within close vicinity to a wide range of shopping malls from high-end malls all the way to wholesale markets like Platinum. Just a stone's throw away is Baiyoke Sky, Thailand’s highest skyscraper, and the famous Pratunam Garment Market. KC Place Hotel Pratunam is ideally positioned next to the BTS skytrain station and Airport Link Rajprarop station, providing easy access to the major destinations of town. Featuring just 55 rooms, all rooms are fitted with the necessary amenities and its own balcony to provide guests with utmost comfort. The extremely popular apartment-styled rooms provides guests with the convenience of location and space for short-term and long-term stay.

178/35 Ratchaparop Soi 5, Ratchaparop Road, Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

