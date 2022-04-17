BANGKOK TEST & GO

Chern Bangkok - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
8.5
通过
1042条评论进行评分
更新于 April 17, 2022
Chern Bangkok - Image 0
Chern Bangkok - Image 1
Chern Bangkok - Image 2
Chern Bangkok - Image 3
Chern Bangkok - Image 4
Chern Bangkok - Image 5
+26 相片

请记住，您必须满足所有额外的covid入学要求 ，这也包括申请泰国通票才能进入泰国。

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Nestled in the heart of China Town, Chern Hostel is an ideal spot from which to discover Bangkok. Set 6.0 Km from the excitement of the city, this 2.5-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Wat Lak Muang, Sao Ching-Cha, The Giant Swing (Sao Ching Cha). Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Chern Hostel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. The ambiance of Chern Hostel is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, locker, towels, internet access – wireless (complimentary) are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including garden, games room. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Bangkok, make Chern Hostel your home away from home.

显示所有酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Chern Bangkok的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Chern Bangkok
查看所有评论

地址/地图

17 Soi Ratchasak, Bamrung Maung RoadSamran Rat, Phra Nakhon, China Town, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

合作伙伴酒店

True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1

2458 评论
฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7

18 评论
฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3

1085 评论
฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3

6272 评论
฿-1
Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park
8.7

1458 评论
฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6

2090 评论
฿-1
Marriott Sathorn Vista Bangkok
8.7

694 评论
฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4

6947 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

New Siam Palace Ville
8.1

1324 评论
฿-1
Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4

1352 评论
฿-1
W22 by Burasari
8.7

601 评论
฿-1
Shanghai Mansion Bangkok
8.5

3583 评论
฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6

609 评论
฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1

1763 评论
฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2

778 评论
฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8

2062 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU