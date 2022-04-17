BANGKOK TEST & GO

Chern Bangkok - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
8.5
note avec
1042 avis
Mis à jour le April 17, 2022
Chern Bangkok - Image 0
Chern Bangkok - Image 1
Chern Bangkok - Image 2
Chern Bangkok - Image 3
Chern Bangkok - Image 4
Chern Bangkok - Image 5
+26 Photos

N'oubliez pas que vous devez satisfaire à toutes les exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid , et cela inclut également la demande d'un Pass Thaïlande pour entrer en Thaïlande.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Nestled in the heart of China Town, Chern Hostel is an ideal spot from which to discover Bangkok. Set 6.0 Km from the excitement of the city, this 2.5-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Wat Lak Muang, Sao Ching-Cha, The Giant Swing (Sao Ching Cha). Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Chern Hostel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. The ambiance of Chern Hostel is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, locker, towels, internet access – wireless (complimentary) are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including garden, games room. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Bangkok, make Chern Hostel your home away from home.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HÔTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Chern Bangkok , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Chern Bangkok
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

17 Soi Ratchasak, Bamrung Maung RoadSamran Rat, Phra Nakhon, China Town, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Hôtels partenaires

True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
note avec
2458 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
note avec
18 Commentaires
De ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
note avec
1085 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
note avec
6272 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park
8.7
note avec
1458 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
note avec
2090 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Marriott Sathorn Vista Bangkok
8.7
note avec
694 Commentaires
De ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
note avec
6947 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

New Siam Palace Ville
8.1
note avec
1324 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
note avec
1352 Commentaires
De ฿-1
W22 by Burasari
8.7
note avec
601 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Shanghai Mansion Bangkok
8.5
note avec
3583 Commentaires
De ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
note avec
609 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
note avec
1763 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
note avec
778 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
note avec
2062 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU