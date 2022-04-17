N'oubliez pas que vous devez satisfaire à toutes les exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid , et cela inclut également la demande d'un Pass Thaïlande pour entrer en Thaïlande.
Nestled in the heart of China Town, Chern Hostel is an ideal spot from which to discover Bangkok. Set 6.0 Km from the excitement of the city, this 2.5-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Wat Lak Muang, Sao Ching-Cha, The Giant Swing (Sao Ching Cha). Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Chern Hostel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. The ambiance of Chern Hostel is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, locker, towels, internet access – wireless (complimentary) are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including garden, games room. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Bangkok, make Chern Hostel your home away from home.
17 Soi Ratchasak, Bamrung Maung RoadSamran Rat, Phra Nakhon, China Town, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110