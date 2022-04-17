BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok
8.5
waardering met
1042 reviews
Bijgewerkt op April 17, 2022
Houd er rekening mee dat u aan alle aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen moet voldoen, inclusief het aanvragen van een Thailand pas om Thailand binnen te komen.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Nestled in the heart of China Town, Chern Hostel is an ideal spot from which to discover Bangkok. Set 6.0 Km from the excitement of the city, this 2.5-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Wat Lak Muang, Sao Ching-Cha, The Giant Swing (Sao Ching Cha). Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Chern Hostel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. The ambiance of Chern Hostel is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, locker, towels, internet access – wireless (complimentary) are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including garden, games room. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Bangkok, make Chern Hostel your home away from home.

Adres / kaart

17 Soi Ratchasak, Bamrung Maung RoadSamran Rat, Phra Nakhon, China Town, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

