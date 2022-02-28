Centara Reserve 苏梅岛 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
在热带风情中放松身心，探索以故事为导向的精致款待新时代。
Centara Reserve Samui 是 Centara 精心策划的豪华酒店系列中的第一家度假村，有望成为泰国岛上最受欢迎的地址之一。这座独特的酒店前身是苏梅岛盛泰乐海滩度假村，经过彻底重新构想和重新设计，将其著名的殖民美学与现代魅力无缝融合。
在这个低调的海滨度假胜地，宾客体验以每位宾客为中心，包括 24 小时入住和退房服务。在住宿选择方面，旅行者也有多种选择——包括配备“后备房东”的专属套房和别墅、Centara 独特的个性化管家，以及一系列可通往泳池的客房和面向大海的别墅，提供更加稀有的住宿放纵。在您的私人圣地之外，通过全面的水疗呵护和独一无二的美食体验，探索无数创造珍贵时刻的方式，重新定义岛上目的地的烹饪景观。
Centara Reserve Samui 酒店坐落在查汶海滩宁静尽头的郁郁葱葱的花园中，距离苏梅岛国际机场不到 15 分钟车程。
38/2 Moo 3, Borpud Chaweng Beach, Koh Samui, Surat Thani 84320, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320