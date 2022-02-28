SAMUI TEST & GO

Centara Reserve 苏梅岛 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
更新于 February 28, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

在热带风情中放松身心，探索以故事为导向的精致款待新时代。

Centara Reserve Samui 是 Centara 精心策划的豪华酒店系列中的第一家度假村，有望成为泰国岛上最受欢迎的地址之一。这座独特的酒店前身是苏梅岛盛泰乐海滩度假村，经过彻底重新构想和重新设计，将其著名的殖民美学与现代魅力无缝融合。

在这个低调的海滨度假胜地，宾客体验以每位宾客为中心，包括 24 小时入住和退房服务。在住宿选择方面，旅行者也有多种选择——包括配备“后备房东”的专属套房和别墅、Centara 独特的个性化管家，以及一系列可通往泳池的客房和面向大海的别墅，提供更加稀有的住宿放纵。在您的私人圣地之外，通过全面的水疗呵护和独一无二的美食体验，探索无数创造珍贵时刻的方式，重新定义岛上目的地的烹饪景观。

Centara Reserve Samui 酒店坐落在查汶海滩宁静尽头的郁郁葱葱的花园中，距离苏梅岛国际机场不到 15 分钟车程。

地址/地图

38/2 Moo 3, Borpud Chaweng Beach, Koh Samui, Surat Thani 84320, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

