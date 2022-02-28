Centara Reserve Samui - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel. You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment. We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Unwind amidst tropical splendour, and discover a new era of sophisticated, story-driven hospitality. The first resort in Centara’s curated luxury collection of refined hotels, Centara Reserve Samui is poised to become one of the Thai island’s most sought-after addresses. Formerly Centara Grand Beach Resort Samui, the distinctive property has been completely reimagined and redesigned to seamlessly integrate its celebrated colonial aesthetic with contemporary allure. In this discreet beachfront retreat, the guest experience is centred around the individual guest, including a 24-hour check-in and check-out service. Travellers are also spoilt for choice when it comes to accommodation options – including exclusive suites and villas that come with “Reserve Hosts,” Centara’s distinct take on personalised butlers, and a selection of pool access rooms and ocean-facing villas that offer even more rare indulgence. Outside of your private sanctuary, discover countless ways to create precious moments through holistic spa pampering and one-of-a-kind gastronomic experiences which redefine the culinary landscape in the island destination. Centara Reserve Samui is nestled in lush gardens set on the tranquil end of Chaweng Beach, less than a 15-minute drive from Samui International Airport.

