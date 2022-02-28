Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Tower Club City View Balcony Suite 66m²
฿10,945 - 1 Day Test & Go
特征
- Deposit5,000存款
- 阳台
- 阳台（完全访问）
- 浴缸
- 咖啡机
- 连接房间
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 客厅
- 微波
- 小额存款
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Tower Club River View Balcony Suite 66m²
฿11,364 - 1 Day Test & Go
特征
- Deposit5,000存款
- 阳台
- 阳台（完全访问）
- 浴缸
- 咖啡机
- 连接房间
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 客厅
- 微波
- 小额存款
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
Exclusive Test & Go Package by Tower Club at lebua.
Quarantine with a Bangkok View from your balcony.
In partnership with BNH Hospital, Tower Club at lebua offers Test & Go in a Tower Club City View Balcony Suite overlooking the spectacular Bangkok View with private balcony.
Amenities / Features
- Accommodation in Tower Club Suite with private Balcony
- In-room breakfast
- RT-PCR test with the test result issued by BNH Hospital
- Private transfer from Airport - BNH Hospital - Hotel (Day 1 Test & Go)
- Soft beverages in Mini-Bar
- Nespresso Coffee making machine
如果您是Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Tower Club at Lebua Hotel查看所有评论