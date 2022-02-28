BANGKOK TEST & GO

Tower Club at Lebua Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8
通过
2226条评论进行评分
更新于 February 28, 2022
快速反应

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Tower Club City View Balcony Suite 66
฿10,945 - 1 Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • Deposit5,000存款
  • 阳台
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 浴缸
  • 咖啡机
  • 连接房间
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 客厅
  • 微波
  • 小额存款
  • 可吸烟房
  • 素食餐
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Tower Club River View Balcony Suite 66
฿11,364 - 1 Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • Deposit5,000存款
  • 阳台
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 浴缸
  • 咖啡机
  • 连接房间
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 客厅
  • 微波
  • 小额存款
  • 可吸烟房
  • 素食餐

Exclusive Test & Go Package by Tower Club at lebua.

Quarantine with a Bangkok View from your balcony.

In partnership with BNH Hospital, Tower Club at lebua offers Test & Go in a Tower Club City View Balcony Suite overlooking the spectacular Bangkok View with private balcony.

Amenities / Features

  • Accommodation in Tower Club Suite with private Balcony
  • In-room breakfast
  • RT-PCR test with the test result issued by BNH Hospital
  • Private transfer from Airport - BNH Hospital - Hotel (Day 1 Test & Go)
  • Soft beverages in Mini-Bar
  • Nespresso Coffee making machine
地址/地图

1055/42 Silom Rd. Bangrak, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

