Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与Baan Kan Tiang See 别墅度假村 - 2 卧室别墅以优先方式，以及Baan Kan Tiang See 别墅度假村 - 2 卧室别墅从你会直接收取货款。

Baan Kan Tiang See Villa Resort - 2 Bedroom Villas is no longer operating as an SANDBOX .



We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Baan Kan Tiang See 别墅度假村 - 2 卧室别墅 (SHA Plus+) 是一家海滨度假村，为度蜜月、情侣和休闲旅客提供浪漫而豪华的度假胜地。别墅拥有独特的特色，并配备了您对同级别度假村所期望的所有设施。所有别墅均配有室内保险箱、迷你吧、茶和咖啡、纯平等离子电视、DVD 播放机、互联网接入以及配备齐全设施的超大浴室。客人甚至可以在别墅内享受自己的私人小型游泳池和阴凉的露台。 Baan Kan Tiang See Villa Resort - 2 Bedroom Villas (SHA Plus+) 是开展不同活动的绝佳起点。游客可以在咸水游泳池放松身心，或安排远征去浮潜、潜水、钓鱼、骑大象、航海、划皮划艇或探索洞穴。美食爱好者可以参加烹饪课程并学习准备正宗的泰国美食。 Baan Kan Tiang See Villa Resort - 2 Bedroom Villas (SHA Plus+) 是一座令人印象深刻的酒店，必将满足您的所有期望。

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店

分数 0.0 /5 未分级 基于 0 评论 评分 0 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 Baan Kan Tiang See 别墅度假村 - 2 卧室别墅的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 Baan Kan Tiang See 别墅度假村 - 2 卧室别墅 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。