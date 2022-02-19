KRABI TEST & GO

Baan Kan Tiang See Villa Resort - 2 Bedroom Villas - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
9.1
rating with
134 reviews
Updated on February 19, 2022
Baan Kan Tiang See Villa Resort - 2 Bedroom Villas (SHA Plus+) is a beachfront resort offering honeymooners, couples, and leisure travelers a romantic and luxurious retreat. The villas have a distinct character enhanced with all the amenities you would expect from a resort of its class. All villas come with an in-room safe, mini bar, tea and coffee, flat screen plasma TV, DVD player, internet access, and an extra-large bathroom with full amenities. Guests can even enjoy their own private plunge pool and a shady terrace at the villa. Baan Kan Tiang See Villa Resort - 2 Bedroom Villas (SHA Plus+) is an excellent starting point for different activities. Visitors can relax by the salt water pool or arrange an expedition to go snorkeling, diving, fishing, elephant trekking, sailing, kayaking, or cave exploring. Food lovers can attend cooking lessons and learn to prepare authentic Thai food. Baan Kan Tiang See Villa Resort - 2 Bedroom Villas (SHA Plus+) is an impressive property that is bound to meet all your expectations.

Address / Map

263 Moo 5, Lanta Yai, Ba Kan Tiang Bay, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

