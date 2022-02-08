奥南王子维尔别墅度假村 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

隐藏在树林中的是奥南王子维尔别墅度假村和水疗中心 (SHA Plus+)，距离安达曼海柔滑的沙滩仅几步之遥。只有在这家非凡的 4 星级酒店，您才能感受到温暖的阳光。所有 32 间客房均装饰典雅，配有空调、卫星电视、迷你吧，浴室配有淋浴和浴缸。躺在水晶蓝色的游泳池旁，或在阴凉的水疗中心享受按摩放松。 White Orchid 餐厅供应泰国风味，您会发现很难离开。度假村的其他吸引人的服务包括机场接送和行李寄存、家庭间和会议设施，以及为客人提供愉悦的商店和旅游服务。如果您正在寻找特殊而独特的体验，那么奥南王子维尔别墅度假村 (SHA Plus+) 就是您的最佳选择。

