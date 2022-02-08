Aonang Princeville Villa Resort and Spa - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hidden in the trees is the Aonang Princeville Villa Resort and Spa (SHA Plus+), just steps away from the silky sand of the Andaman Sea. The warmth of the sun is matched only by the warm hospitality you'll find at this exceptional 4-star hotel. All 32 rooms are classically decorated with air conditioning, satellite TV, a minibar, and the bathrooms have both a shower and a bathtub. Lie by the crystal blue pool or relax in the shaded spa with a massage. With the tastes of Thailand available at the White Orchid restaurant, you'll find it hard to leave. Other attractive offerings of the resort are airport transfers and luggage storage, a family room and meeting facilities, and shops and tours available for guests' delight. If you’re looking for a special and unique experience, look no further than Aonang Princeville Villa Resort and Spa (SHA Plus+).