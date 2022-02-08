Aonang Princeville Villa Resort and Spa - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Hidden in the trees is the Aonang Princeville Villa Resort and Spa (SHA Plus+), just steps away from the silky sand of the Andaman Sea. The warmth of the sun is matched only by the warm hospitality you'll find at this exceptional 4-star hotel. All 32 rooms are classically decorated with air conditioning, satellite TV, a minibar, and the bathrooms have both a shower and a bathtub. Lie by the crystal blue pool or relax in the shaded spa with a massage. With the tastes of Thailand available at the White Orchid restaurant, you'll find it hard to leave. Other attractive offerings of the resort are airport transfers and luggage storage, a family room and meeting facilities, and shops and tours available for guests' delight. If you’re looking for a special and unique experience, look no further than Aonang Princeville Villa Resort and Spa (SHA Plus+).