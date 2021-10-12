PHUKET TEST & GO

Metadee Resort and Villas - AQ / ASQ

Phuket
8.7
rating with
135 reviews
Updated on March 22, 2022
Metadee Resort and Villas - Image 0
Metadee Resort and Villas - Image 1
Metadee Resort and Villas - Image 2
Metadee Resort and Villas - Image 3
Metadee Resort and Villas - Image 4
Metadee Resort and Villas - Image 5
+40 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
2 REVIEWS
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 71 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital METADEE RESORT & VILLAS

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Situated around a spectacular landscaped pool, Metadee Resort Phuket offers spacious and luxurious Thai-style rooms with fine canopy beds and free-standing bathtubs. It boasts fitness facilities, indulgent spa services and a poolside bar.

Featuring wood-beamed ceilings and private terraces, large rooms open out to tropical or pool views. They come with a 32-inch flat-screen TV, a sofa and free Wi-Fi. Some rooms have private pools and pavilions.

Guests can enjoy relaxing Thai massages or lounge by the large outdoor pool, which features spray jets. The fitness centre which features floor-to-ceiling windows is nestled within tropical gardens.

Offering all-day dining, Himmphan Restaurant is ideal for a casual meal of Western and Asian favourites. It also serves fresh seafood dishes, while the pool bar serves freshly squeezed juices and cocktails.

Located in the tranquil Kata Beach area, Metadee Resort is only a 15-minute drive from Soi Bangla’s nightlife options. It offers free parking and a chargeable airport shuttle service to and from Phuket International Airport, located a 45-minute drive away.

Amenities / Features

  • 3 meals a day from selected menus
  • Complimentary Transfer round trip (Phuket airport)
  • Twice daily temperature checks
  • Complimentary WIFI access in the accommodation
  • 24/7 Metadee Assistance
  • COVID-19 Free Certificate
  • 20% discount on food and beverage
  • 3 COVID-19 tests on day arrival & day 5 & 11 day
  • Cleaning services during stay on day 6, and 12 (1st cleaning service after 1st swab with negative result)
  • Daily health monitoring
  • Telemedicine from the hospital
SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through 1000+ Hotels / Packages
Score
2.8/5
Average
Based on 2 reviews
Rating
Excellent
1
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
1
If you were a guest at Metadee Resort and Villas, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Metadee Resort and Villas
SEE ALL REVIEWS

🇳🇿Joshua ONeill

Reviewed on 12/10/2021
Arrived on 24/09/2021
4.8 Deluxe Pool Access
Positives
  • Very attentive staff and very professional

It was a very well organised experience made even better by the level of professionalism and expertise of the staff. A very pleasant time

🇧🇪Vaneeckhoudt

Reviewed on 04/05/2021
Arrived on 18/04/2021
0.7 Access Pool Villa
Positives
  • None
Negatives
  • Terrible food very bad service

I had a terrible experience at metadee Phuket. You pay for a nurse they never check at anytime my temperature The food was terrible, served in plastic boxes like Thai street food a total disgrace for such a price. The room was dirty, the mattress not cleaned at all. They are charging such an extremes cost for no service

Hotel Offer Brochure

Address / Map

66 Kata Road, T.Karon A.Muang Phuket, 83110 Kata Beach, Thailand

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Ibis Phuket Kata
7.9
rating with
240 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kata Avista Resort & Spa
7.7
rating with
287 reviews
From ฿-1
Peach Blossom Resort and Pool Villa
8.1
rating with
67 reviews
From ฿-1
The Senses Resort and Pool Villas
8.3
rating with
192 reviews
From ฿-1
Burasari Phuket
8.5
rating with
5755 reviews
From ฿-1
SLEEP WITH ME HOTEL design hotel @ patong
8.4
rating with
5446 reviews
From ฿-1
The Gig Hotel
8.5
rating with
685 reviews
From ฿-1
Andakira Resort & Spa
7.8
rating with
359 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU