Total AQ Hotel Rooms 71 Bedrooms Partner Hospital METADEE RESORT & VILLAS

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel. You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment. We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Situated around a spectacular landscaped pool, Metadee Resort Phuket offers spacious and luxurious Thai-style rooms with fine canopy beds and free-standing bathtubs. It boasts fitness facilities, indulgent spa services and a poolside bar. Featuring wood-beamed ceilings and private terraces, large rooms open out to tropical or pool views. They come with a 32-inch flat-screen TV, a sofa and free Wi-Fi. Some rooms have private pools and pavilions. Guests can enjoy relaxing Thai massages or lounge by the large outdoor pool, which features spray jets. The fitness centre which features floor-to-ceiling windows is nestled within tropical gardens. Offering all-day dining, Himmphan Restaurant is ideal for a casual meal of Western and Asian favourites. It also serves fresh seafood dishes, while the pool bar serves freshly squeezed juices and cocktails. Located in the tranquil Kata Beach area, Metadee Resort is only a 15-minute drive from Soi Bangla’s nightlife options. It offers free parking and a chargeable airport shuttle service to and from Phuket International Airport, located a 45-minute drive away.

Amenities / Features 3 meals a day from selected menus

Complimentary Transfer round trip (Phuket airport)

Twice daily temperature checks

Complimentary WIFI access in the accommodation

24/7 Metadee Assistance

COVID-19 Free Certificate

20% discount on food and beverage

3 COVID-19 tests on day arrival & day 5 & 11 day

Cleaning services during stay on day 6, and 12 (1st cleaning service after 1st swab with negative result)

Daily health monitoring

Telemedicine from the hospital

Score 2.8 /5 Average Based on 2 reviews Rating 1 Excellent 0 Very Good 0 Average 0 Poor 1 Terrible Metadee Resort and Villas, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR Metadee Resort and Villas SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. 🇳🇿 Joshua ONeill Arrived on 24/09/2021 4.8 Deluxe Pool Access Positives Very attentive staff and very professional It was a very well organised experience made even better by the level of professionalism and expertise of the staff. A very pleasant time 🇧🇪 Vaneeckhoudt Arrived on 18/04/2021 0.7 Access Pool Villa Positives None Negatives Terrible food very bad service I had a terrible experience at metadee Phuket. You pay for a nurse they never check at anytime my temperature The food was terrible, served in plastic boxes like Thai street food a total disgrace for such a price. The room was dirty, the mattress not cleaned at all. They are charging such an extremes cost for no service