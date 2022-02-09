伙伴医院 Bangkok Hospital Phuket

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与鲍曼住宅酒店以优先方式，以及鲍曼住宅酒店从你会直接收取货款。

Bauman Residence在普吉岛的海滩，夜生活，购物区中提供优质的住宿，是商务和休闲旅客的热门之选。距市中心仅17公里。酒店的游客可以在游览该市的主要景点时感到愉悦：Orientana Spa，辛格先生时装画廊裁缝店，普吉岛查巴德之家。 鲍曼公寓酒店的设施和服务，确保为客人提供舒适的住宿。酒店提供多种服务，包括24小时前台服务，行李寄存，公共区域无线网络，停车场，客房服务。 在您逗留期间，体验高品质的房间设施。部分客房提供液晶电视/等离子电视，免费茶，沙发，毛巾，雨伞，以帮助客人在漫长的一天后恢复活力。酒店娱乐设施丰富多样，包括健身中心，室外游泳池，游泳池（儿童），乒乓球，可帮助您度过忙碌的一天后放松身心。无论您来普吉旅行的原因是什么，鲍曼住宅酒店都是您享受令人振奋和令人兴奋的度假的理想场所。

