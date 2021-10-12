AQ酒店客房总数 102 卧室 伙伴医院 Bangkok Siriroj hospital Phuket

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与皇家天堂温泉酒店以优先方式，以及皇家天堂温泉酒店从你会直接收取货款。

The Royal Paradise Hotel & Spa is no longer operating as an ASLQ .



We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

芭东海滩精选推荐之一。 Royal Paradise Hotel＆Spa酒店位于芭东海滩（Patong Beach）的黄金地段，距离Jungceylon百货商店有5分钟的步行路程。酒店设有一个室外游泳池，4个餐饮场所和免费停车场。访客可以使用WiFi。 皇家天堂酒店距离Bangla Road的夜生活场所只有1,000英尺，距离普吉幻多奇乐园和中央音乐节购物中心不到6.2英里。 Royal Paradise酒店的典雅客房以平静的中性色调装饰，配有经典的木制家具和舒适的休息区。部分客房享有游泳池或花园的私人阳台景致。 客人可以在水疗中心放松身心，水疗中心提供按摩和身体护理菜单。另外，在健身中心锻炼后，您可以使用Spa游泳池和桑拿设施。 Royal Paradise的用餐亮点包括Coconut Coffee Shop的丰盛国际自助餐。皇家厨房（Royal Kitchen）提供精美的中式美食，那里享有芭东湾的全景。

便利设施/功能 现场医疗服务，可满足任何与健康相关的需求

护士每天监测两次温度检查

总共进行了2次针对物业的COVID-19测试

机场往返接送（机场/酒店/机场）

全膳，一日三餐从菜单中选择

娱乐电视国际频道

免费上网Wi-Fi

客房清洁服务

每日免费赠送时令水果

显示所有 AQ 酒店 搜索所有 180 多家 AQ 酒店

分数 4.4 /5 非常好 基于 3 评论 评分 1 优秀的 2 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 皇家天堂温泉酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 皇家天堂温泉酒店 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 🇩🇰 Carsten Juul Vind 到达 02/10/2021 4.3 Deluxe Room 正数 Nice sweet and good servise, from reception. resevation. cleaning 负面的 wifi kud bee better Speciel the receptin where very helpful and service miended. when i ordre room and test the resevation whas very helpfull i only hve the best to say abuot staff on the hotel 🇳🇱 Harm van Dieren 到达 04/09/2021 4.5 Deluxe Room 正数 perfect 负面的 internet everting ok I have noting to complane the place ferry nice hotel ent clean very good place also nice 🇸🇪 Thomas Hugosson 到达 19/08/2021 4.3 Deluxe Room 正数 Breakfast 负面的 Wifi Every thing is ok except WiFi not good at all for look tv from IPTV Hotel is close to everything even if not much place open And close to swab test at jungceylon If I do sandbox again I could stay here again if WiFi would be much better

Hotel Offer Brochure