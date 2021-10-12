Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
预约请求，把你放在直接联系与皇家天堂温泉酒店以优先方式，以及皇家天堂温泉酒店从你会直接收取货款。
The Royal Paradise Hotel & Spa is no longer operating as an ASLQ.
We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.
View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.
芭东海滩精选推荐之一。 Royal Paradise Hotel＆Spa酒店位于芭东海滩（Patong Beach）的黄金地段，距离Jungceylon百货商店有5分钟的步行路程。酒店设有一个室外游泳池，4个餐饮场所和免费停车场。访客可以使用WiFi。
皇家天堂酒店距离Bangla Road的夜生活场所只有1,000英尺，距离普吉幻多奇乐园和中央音乐节购物中心不到6.2英里。
Royal Paradise酒店的典雅客房以平静的中性色调装饰，配有经典的木制家具和舒适的休息区。部分客房享有游泳池或花园的私人阳台景致。
客人可以在水疗中心放松身心，水疗中心提供按摩和身体护理菜单。另外，在健身中心锻炼后，您可以使用Spa游泳池和桑拿设施。
Royal Paradise的用餐亮点包括Coconut Coffee Shop的丰盛国际自助餐。皇家厨房（Royal Kitchen）提供精美的中式美食，那里享有芭东湾的全景。