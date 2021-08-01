PHUKET TEST & GO

イビスプーケットパトン - AQ / ASQ

Phuket
7.5

770レビューによる評価
更新日 March 14, 2022
1 REVIEW

Ibis Phuket Patong is no longer operating as an ASLQ.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

パトンビーチのベストセラーの1つ！ホテルイビスパトンプーケットはパトンの静かな場所にありますが、バングラロードから徒歩わずか10分、ビーチから5分です。

パトンプーケットイビスは、大きなスイミングプールと完全なエンターテイメントプログラムで、すべての人に楽しい時間を提供します。自転車を借りて地元のエリアを見たり、レンタカー施設を利用して長距離の旅行を楽しんだりできます。

モダンでスタイリッシュな部屋でリラックスした後、近くで買い物に出かけましょう。ビーチはすぐ近くにあります。パトンのナイトライフも近くにありますが、騒がしいほど近くにはありません。

タイ料理店はタパススタイルの影響を受けています。食事を作成するために任意のフレーバーの組み合わせを選択してください。バーに移動して、お気に入りのドリンクをお楽しみください。ドリンクや軽食は24時間ご利用いただけます。

アメニティ/機能

  • 0、5、11日目の3つのCOVID-19スクリーニングテスト（PCR）
  • 24時間年中無休の専任看護師
  • 毎日の健康モニタリング
  • 遠隔医療サービス（追加料金）
  • チェックアウト時の公式COVID-19無料証明書
  • タイ料理、アジア料理、西洋料理から選べる毎日3セットの食事（朝食、ランチ、ディナー）
  • 到着時の無料の軽食
  • ケーブルカラーテレビ（ローカルおよび国際チャンネル）
  • 無料の高速インターネットアクセス
  • 無料の室内設備
  • 6日目と12日目の部屋の掃除
  • ルームサービスとランドリーの20％割引
スコア
3.3/5
平均
に基づく 1 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
1
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
イビスプーケットパトンゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す イビスプーケットパトン
すべてのレビューを見る

🇺🇸james a heaney

でレビュー 01/08/2021
に到着しました 04/07/2021
3.3 Standard
ポジティブ
  • 泳いだり、ビーチまで歩いたりできます
ネガ
  • 開いているビジネスはほとんどありません

検疫が完了すると、国が閉鎖されたため、行く場所がなくなりました。私は旅行する前に国が完全に開くまで待ちます。家族に見てもらうか、待つつもりでした。

住所/地図

10 Chalermphrakiat Road Kathu District Phuket, 83150 Patong Beach, Thailand

