Ibis Phuket Patong is no longer operating as an ASLQ.
パトンビーチのベストセラーの1つ！ホテルイビスパトンプーケットはパトンの静かな場所にありますが、バングラロードから徒歩わずか10分、ビーチから5分です。
パトンプーケットイビスは、大きなスイミングプールと完全なエンターテイメントプログラムで、すべての人に楽しい時間を提供します。自転車を借りて地元のエリアを見たり、レンタカー施設を利用して長距離の旅行を楽しんだりできます。
モダンでスタイリッシュな部屋でリラックスした後、近くで買い物に出かけましょう。ビーチはすぐ近くにあります。パトンのナイトライフも近くにありますが、騒がしいほど近くにはありません。
タイ料理店はタパススタイルの影響を受けています。食事を作成するために任意のフレーバーの組み合わせを選択してください。バーに移動して、お気に入りのドリンクをお楽しみください。ドリンクや軽食は24時間ご利用いただけます。