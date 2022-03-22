PHUKET TEST & GO

普吉岛奥尼伍德Journeyhub酒店 - AQ / ASQ

Phuket
7.9
通过
557条评论进行评分
更新于 March 22, 2022
+39 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Phuket is no longer operating as an ASLQ.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Phuket酒店位于芭东海滩，距离芭东海滩不到0.6英里，提供带餐厅，免费私人停车场，室外游泳池和健身中心的住宿。设有酒吧的酒店还设有共用休息室和花园。住宿设有24小时前台服务，班车服务，客房服务和整个酒店的免费WiFi。

所有单元都配备空调，带卫星频道的平板电视，冰箱，水壶，坐浴盆，吹风机和书桌。酒店的客房设有带淋浴和免费洗浴用品的私人浴室，还为客人提供城市景观。 Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Phuket酒店的每间客房均设有一个休息区。

住宿每天提供欧陆式和自助早餐。

Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Phuket提供阳光露台。

酒店附近的热门景点包括芭东拳击体育场，Jungceylon购物中心和Banzaan新鲜市场。最近的机场是普吉岛国际机场，距离Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub普吉岛14.3英里。

便利设施/功能

  • 总共2个COVID-19筛查测试（RT – PCR）
  • 普吉岛奥尼伍德酒店的24小时值班注册护士
  • 检疫期间现场经过认证的医务人员是否有任何与健康相关的需求
  • 日常健康监测
  • 室内面罩，酒精凝胶和温度计
  • 定期发布正式报告，说明每个被观察患者的状况
  • 在患者出院前的第14天获得COVID-19官方免费证明
  • 包括所有餐点（早餐，午餐和晚餐）
  • 每天4瓶水
  • 智能电视，付费频道
  • 10％折扣-客房服务
  • 免费机场接机
  • 1晚免费住宿券，可在曼谷芭堤雅奥克伍德酒店Journeyhub或Sukhumvit 24奥克伍德公寓（有效期至2021年10月31日）
  • 以650泰铢的净价预购瑜伽垫
  • 洗衣服务需额外收费
  • 独立分体式空调，可更好地控制温度
  • 所有房间都有个人防护装备
  • 从酒店到医院需要35分钟车程
  • 通过救护车运送到医院（按需提供24小时服务）
地址/地图

240/8, Pungmuang Sai Kor Road, Tambon Patong, Kathu District, Phuket, 83150 Patong Beach, Thailand

