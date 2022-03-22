Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Phuket is no longer operating as an ASLQ.
Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Phuket酒店位于芭东海滩，距离芭东海滩不到0.6英里，提供带餐厅，免费私人停车场，室外游泳池和健身中心的住宿。设有酒吧的酒店还设有共用休息室和花园。住宿设有24小时前台服务，班车服务，客房服务和整个酒店的免费WiFi。
所有单元都配备空调，带卫星频道的平板电视，冰箱，水壶，坐浴盆，吹风机和书桌。酒店的客房设有带淋浴和免费洗浴用品的私人浴室，还为客人提供城市景观。 Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Phuket酒店的每间客房均设有一个休息区。
住宿每天提供欧陆式和自助早餐。
Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Phuket提供阳光露台。
酒店附近的热门景点包括芭东拳击体育场，Jungceylon购物中心和Banzaan新鲜市场。最近的机场是普吉岛国际机场，距离Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub普吉岛14.3英里。
240/8, Pungmuang Sai Kor Road, Tambon Patong, Kathu District, Phuket, 83150 Patong Beach, Thailand