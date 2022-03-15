Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Hotel Kata Hill Sea View is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.
We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.
View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.
Hotel Kata Hill Sea View ตั้งอยู่ห่างจากหาดกะตะด้วยการเดินไม่เกิน 5 นาที มีอินเทอร์เน็ตไร้สาย ฟรี ในทุกพื้นที่ มีสระว่ายน้ำกลางแจ้ง บาร์ และที่จอดรถสาธารณะฟรีในสถานที่ ร้านอาหารและร้านค้ามากมายในกะตะอยู่ห่างออกไปโดยใช้เวลาเดินเพียงครู่เดียว
โรงแรมห่างจากหาดกะรน 7 นาที ห่างจากหาดป่าตอง 15 นาที และห่างจากสนามบินนานาชาติภูเก็ต 50 นาที หากเดินทางโดยรถยนต์
ห้องพักปรับอากาศมีระเบียง เคเบิลทีวีจอแบน ตู้เย็น มินิบาร์ ห้องน้ำส่วนตัวมีฝักบัวและเครื่องเป่าผม
พนักงานที่แผนกต้อนรับตลอด 24 ชั่วโมงสามารถให้บริการตามคำขอของผู้เข้าพัก สามารถจัดเตรียมการเดินทางได้ที่โต๊ะบริการทัวร์ มีบริการซักรีด
5/42 Koktanode Rd, Karon, Phuket, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100