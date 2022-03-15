Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

Hotel Kata Hill Sea View is no longer operating as an SANDBOX .



Less than a 5-minute walk from Kata Beach, Hotel Kata Hill Sea View features free WiFi throughout. Boasting an outdoor swimming pool, it provides a bar and free public parking on site. Kata's numerous restaurants and shops are a short walk away. The hotel is a 7-minute drive to Karon Beach. Patong Beach is a 15-minute ride away, while it takes 50 minutes to drive to Phuket International Airport. Equipped with a balcony, each air-conditioned room offers a flat-screen cable TV, fridge and mini-bar. Shower facilities and hairdryer are included in an private bathroom. Staff at the 24-hour front desk can attend to guests’ requests. Travel arrangements can be made at the tour desk. Laundry services are available.

