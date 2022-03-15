PHUKET TEST & GO

卡塔山海景酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.6
通过
8条评论进行评分
更新于 March 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Hotel Kata Hill Sea View is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Hotel Kata Hill Sea View酒店距离卡塔海滩（Kata Beach）有不到5分钟的步行路程，提供覆盖各处的免费WiFi。酒店拥有一个室外游泳池、一间酒吧和免费的内部公共停车场。 Kata 的众多餐馆和商店距离酒店仅几步之遥。

酒店距离卡伦海滩有 7 分钟车程。芭东海滩距离酒店有 15 分钟车程，而距离普吉国际机场则需要 50 分钟车程。

每间空调客房均设有阳台、平面有线电视、冰箱和迷你吧。私人浴室设有淋浴设施和吹风机。

24小时前台的工作人员可以满足客人的要求。旅游咨询台可以安排旅行。提供洗衣服务。

地址/地图

5/42 Koktanode Rd, Karon, Phuket, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

