카타 비치에서 도보로 5분 이내의 거리에 있는 Hotel Kata Hill Sea View는 전역에서 무료 Wi-Fi를 제공합니다. 야외 수영장을 자랑하는 이 호텔은 바와 구내 무료 공용 주차장을 제공합니다. 카타의 수많은 레스토랑과 상점이 도보로 가까운 거리에 있습니다.
호텔은 카론 비치에서 차로 7분 거리에 있습니다. 빠통 해변은 차로 15분, 푸켓 국제공항은 차로 50분 거리에 있습니다.
각 객실은 발코니, 에어컨, 평면 케이블 TV, 냉장고, 미니바를 갖추고 있습니다. 전용 욕실에는 샤워 시설과 헤어드라이어가 구비되어 있습니다.
24시간 프런트 데스크의 직원이 투숙객의 요청을 도와드립니다. 투어 데스크에서 여행 상품을 예약하실 수 있습니다. 세탁 서비스를 이용하실 수 있습니다.