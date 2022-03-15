PHUKET TEST & GO

ホテルカタヒルシービュー - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.6

8レビューによる評価
更新日 March 15, 2022
Hotel Kata Hill Sea View - Image 0
Hotel Kata Hill Sea View - Image 1
Hotel Kata Hill Sea View - Image 2
Hotel Kata Hill Sea View - Image 3
Hotel Kata Hill Sea View - Image 4
Hotel Kata Hill Sea View - Image 5
+1 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Hotel Kata Hill Sea View is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

カタビーチから徒歩5分以内のHotelKataHillSea Viewでは、館内全域で無料Wi-Fiを利用できます。屋外スイミングプールが自慢で、敷地内にバーと無料の公共駐車場があります。カタの数多くのレストランやショップが徒歩圏内にあります。

ホテルはカロンビーチまで車で7分です。パトンビーチまで車で15分、プーケット国際空港まで車で50分です。

バルコニー付きの客室には、エアコン、薄型ケーブルテレビ、冷蔵庫、ミニバーが備わっています。専用バスルームにはシャワー設備とヘアドライヤーが付いています。

24時間対応のフロントデスクのスタッフがゲストのリクエストに対応できます。旅行の手配はツアーデスクで行うことができます。ランドリーサービスを利用できます。

スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
ホテルカタヒルシービューゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す ホテルカタヒルシービュー
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

5/42 Koktanode Rd, Karon, Phuket, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

