Hotel Kata Hill Sea View is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.
カタビーチから徒歩5分以内のHotelKataHillSea Viewでは、館内全域で無料Wi-Fiを利用できます。屋外スイミングプールが自慢で、敷地内にバーと無料の公共駐車場があります。カタの数多くのレストランやショップが徒歩圏内にあります。
ホテルはカロンビーチまで車で7分です。パトンビーチまで車で15分、プーケット国際空港まで車で50分です。
バルコニー付きの客室には、エアコン、薄型ケーブルテレビ、冷蔵庫、ミニバーが備わっています。専用バスルームにはシャワー設備とヘアドライヤーが付いています。
24時間対応のフロントデスクのスタッフがゲストのリクエストに対応できます。旅行の手配はツアーデスクで行うことができます。ランドリーサービスを利用できます。