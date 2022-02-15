PHUKET TEST & GO

Bukit Pool Villas - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8
คะแนนจาก
78
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 15, 2022
Bukit Pool Villas - Image 0
Bukit Pool Villas - Image 1
Bukit Pool Villas - Image 2
Bukit Pool Villas - Image 3
Bukit Pool Villas - Image 4
Bukit Pool Villas - Image 5
+2 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The 6 luxurious brand new fully furnished pool villa is located at the quiet south end of Patong Beach. It is less than 1 kilometer away from Patong Beach and within easy access to the city center and shopping area. Karon beach is a 5-kilometer drive across the hill. Junceylon shopping Mall is a few minutes’ drive, while Phuket International Airport is a 45-minute drive. The famous entertainment Simon Cabaret is only 50 meters away. Bukit Pool Villas offers laundry, motorbike and car rental, tours, and taxi services.

Bukit Pool Villas is a semi-detached villa with 3 floors. A garage is available in the basement, suitable for 2 cars. The property offers a complimentary fruit basket on arrival. The first floor is fitted with a fully equipped kitchen. The living area features a sofa, LCD TV, and L-shape pool. The second floor has 2 bedrooms with en-suite bathroom and a bathtub in the master bedroom with all the necessary amenities. The spacious rooftop also has a private Jacuzzi for 6 people.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Bukit Pool Villas ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Bukit Pool Villas
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

SOI MANISI, PETCHKUD ROAD, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

โรงแรมแอชลี ฮับ ป่าตอง
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1287 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ดับเบิ้ลทรี บาย ฮิลตัน ภูเก็ต บ้านไทย รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
131 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โฮเทล โคลเวอร์ ป่าตอง ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2576 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมโนโวเทล ภูเก็ต กมลา บีช
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
886 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
สาย ลากูน่า ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2617 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
พูลแมน ภูเก็ต พันวา บีช รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1522 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

บ้านยุรี รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
339 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ฟิชเชอร์แมน ฮาร์เบอร์ เออร์เบิน รีสอร์ท
8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
536 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
รามาบุรินทร์ รีสอร์ท
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
715 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ดิ แอชลีย์ ไฮส์ ป่าตอง โฮเทล แอนด์ สวีท
7.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1541 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ป่าตอง เบย์ ฮิลล์ รีสอร์ท
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
410 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ปริภัส ป่าตอง รีสอร์ท
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1882 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมดีวาน่า พลาซ่า ภูเก็ต ป่าตอง
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
915 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU