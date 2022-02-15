PHUKET TEST & GO

Bukit Pool Villas - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8

78レビューによる評価
更新日 February 15, 2022
Bukit Pool Villas - Image 0
Bukit Pool Villas - Image 1
Bukit Pool Villas - Image 2
Bukit Pool Villas - Image 3
Bukit Pool Villas - Image 4
Bukit Pool Villas - Image 5
+2 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The 6 luxurious brand new fully furnished pool villa is located at the quiet south end of Patong Beach. It is less than 1 kilometer away from Patong Beach and within easy access to the city center and shopping area. Karon beach is a 5-kilometer drive across the hill. Junceylon shopping Mall is a few minutes’ drive, while Phuket International Airport is a 45-minute drive. The famous entertainment Simon Cabaret is only 50 meters away. Bukit Pool Villas offers laundry, motorbike and car rental, tours, and taxi services.

Bukit Pool Villas is a semi-detached villa with 3 floors. A garage is available in the basement, suitable for 2 cars. The property offers a complimentary fruit basket on arrival. The first floor is fitted with a fully equipped kitchen. The living area features a sofa, LCD TV, and L-shape pool. The second floor has 2 bedrooms with en-suite bathroom and a bathtub in the master bedroom with all the necessary amenities. The spacious rooftop also has a private Jacuzzi for 6 people.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Bukit Pool Villasゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Bukit Pool Villas
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

SOI MANISI, PETCHKUD ROAD, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

パートナーホテル

アシュリーハブホテルパトン
7.8
との評価
1287 レビュー
から ฿-1
ホテルクローバーパトンプーケット
8.8
との評価
2576 レビュー
から ฿-1
ノボテルプーケットカマラビーチホテル
8.4
との評価
886 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
との評価
1 レビュー
から ฿-1
アウトリガーラグーナプーケット
8.8
との評価
2617 レビュー
から ฿-1
プルマンプーケットパンワビーチリゾート
8.5
との評価
1522 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

バーンユリーリゾート＆スパ
8.1
との評価
339 レビュー
から ฿-1
フィッシャーメンズハーバーアーバンリゾート
8
との評価
536 レビュー
から ฿-1
ラマブリンリゾート
8.1
との評価
715 レビュー
から ฿-1
アシュリーハイツパトンホテル＆スイーツ
7.7
との評価
1541 レビュー
から ฿-1
パトンベイヒルリゾート
8.1
との評価
410 レビュー
から ฿-1
パリパスパトンリゾート
8.3
との評価
1882 レビュー
から ฿-1
ディーバナプラザホテルプーケットパトン
8.4
との評価
915 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU