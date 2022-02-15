PHUKET TEST & GO

Bukit Pool Villas - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
Updated on February 15, 2022
The 6 luxurious brand new fully furnished pool villa is located at the quiet south end of Patong Beach. It is less than 1 kilometer away from Patong Beach and within easy access to the city center and shopping area. Karon beach is a 5-kilometer drive across the hill. Junceylon shopping Mall is a few minutes’ drive, while Phuket International Airport is a 45-minute drive. The famous entertainment Simon Cabaret is only 50 meters away. Bukit Pool Villas offers laundry, motorbike and car rental, tours, and taxi services.

Bukit Pool Villas is a semi-detached villa with 3 floors. A garage is available in the basement, suitable for 2 cars. The property offers a complimentary fruit basket on arrival. The first floor is fitted with a fully equipped kitchen. The living area features a sofa, LCD TV, and L-shape pool. The second floor has 2 bedrooms with en-suite bathroom and a bathtub in the master bedroom with all the necessary amenities. The spacious rooftop also has a private Jacuzzi for 6 people.

Address / Map

SOI MANISI, PETCHKUD ROAD, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

