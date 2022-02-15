PHUKET TEST & GO

Bukit Pool Villas - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8
通过
78条评论进行评分
更新于 February 15, 2022
Bukit Pool Villas - Image 0
Bukit Pool Villas - Image 1
Bukit Pool Villas - Image 2
Bukit Pool Villas - Image 3
Bukit Pool Villas - Image 4
Bukit Pool Villas - Image 5
+2 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The 6 luxurious brand new fully furnished pool villa is located at the quiet south end of Patong Beach. It is less than 1 kilometer away from Patong Beach and within easy access to the city center and shopping area. Karon beach is a 5-kilometer drive across the hill. Junceylon shopping Mall is a few minutes’ drive, while Phuket International Airport is a 45-minute drive. The famous entertainment Simon Cabaret is only 50 meters away. Bukit Pool Villas offers laundry, motorbike and car rental, tours, and taxi services.

Bukit Pool Villas is a semi-detached villa with 3 floors. A garage is available in the basement, suitable for 2 cars. The property offers a complimentary fruit basket on arrival. The first floor is fitted with a fully equipped kitchen. The living area features a sofa, LCD TV, and L-shape pool. The second floor has 2 bedrooms with en-suite bathroom and a bathtub in the master bedroom with all the necessary amenities. The spacious rooftop also has a private Jacuzzi for 6 people.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Bukit Pool Villas的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Bukit Pool Villas
查看所有评论

地址/地图

SOI MANISI, PETCHKUD ROAD, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

合作伙伴酒店

芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

班尤里度假村及水疗中心
8.1

339 评论
฿-1
渔人港城市度假村
8

536 评论
฿-1
绿港酒店及服务式公寓
7.7

173 评论
฿-1
拉玛布林度假村
8.1

715 评论
฿-1
阿什莉高地芭东套房酒店
7.7

1541 评论
฿-1
芭东湾山度假村
8.1

410 评论
฿-1
帕里帕斯芭东度假村
8.3

1882 评论
฿-1
普吉岛芭东迪瓦娜广场酒店
8.4

915 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU