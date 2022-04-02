SAMUI TEST & GO

Khwan Beach Resort - Samui Test & Go Hotel

Samui
8.7
คะแนนจาก
246
อัปเดตเมื่อ April 2, 2022
Khwan Beach Resort - Image 0
Khwan Beach Resort - Image 1
Khwan Beach Resort - Image 2
Khwan Beach Resort - Image 3
Khwan Beach Resort - Image 4
Khwan Beach Resort - Image 5
+24 รูปถ่าย
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Khwan Beach Resort & Luxury Glamping and Pool Villas Samui - Adults Only is the perfect getaway for a relaxing and romantic vacation. Located 50 meters from the beach, the independent pool villas offer air conditioning, private pools, mini-bars, and sea or river views. Rooms open to private gardens and a private terrace along the pools. These individually decorated and furnished accommodations have separate living rooms and include queen sofa beds and a king-sized bed in the en-suite bedroom. The villa benefits from a terrace with a breathtaking view and a 42” LCD television with cable channels. The kitchen in Luxury Duplex Private Pool Villa offers refrigerators, stovetops, microwaves, and dining areas. Bathrooms include showers, bathrobes, slippers and complimentary toiletries. Guests can surf the web using the complimentary wireless high-speed Internet access. Villas also include espresso makers and coffee/tea makers. Housekeeping is offered daily, and in-room massages can be requested. Each villa at Khwan Beach Resort & Luxury Glamping and Pool Villas Samui - Adults Only is an exhibition with original designs by Thai artists, creating a one-of-a-kind experience.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Khwan Beach Resort ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Khwan Beach Resort
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

67/61 Moo 1, Mae Nam, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84330

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

โรงแรมเฟิร์สเรสซิเดนซ์ Residence
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
735 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เฉวงน้อย พูลวิลล่า
8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
464 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

สันติบุรี เกาะสมุย
9.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
138 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เคลย์ บีช สมุย (Luxury Beachfront Villa)
9.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
45 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
มันตรา สมุย รีสอร์ท
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1513 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
กรรม รีสอร์ท
9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
258 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
บ่อผุด รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา
9.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
326 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
อนันตรา บ่อผุด เกาะสมุย รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
407 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Baan Bophut Beach Hotel
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
166 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
พราน่า รีสอร์ท สมุย
9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1007 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU