X2 Vibe Pattaya Seaphere - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Pattaya, X2 Vibe Pattaya Seaphere Residence is the perfect choice. Situated only from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. To name a few of the property's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, kitchen, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage. Step into one of 65 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day, A selection of amenities can be found in most rooms, inlcuding clothes rack, mirror, towels, closet, smoke detector. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your purpose of visit, X2 Vibe Pattaya Seaphere Residence is an excellent choice for your stay in Pattaya.