PATTAYA TEST & GO

X2 Vibe Pattaya Seaphere - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8
Bewertung mit
1828 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 10, 2022
X2 Vibe Pattaya Seaphere - Image 0
X2 Vibe Pattaya Seaphere - Image 1
X2 Vibe Pattaya Seaphere - Image 2
X2 Vibe Pattaya Seaphere - Image 3
X2 Vibe Pattaya Seaphere - Image 4
X2 Vibe Pattaya Seaphere - Image 5
+32 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Pattaya, X2 Vibe Pattaya Seaphere Residence is the perfect choice. Situated only from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. To name a few of the property's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, kitchen, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage. Step into one of 65 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day, A selection of amenities can be found in most rooms, inlcuding clothes rack, mirror, towels, closet, smoke detector. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your purpose of visit, X2 Vibe Pattaya Seaphere Residence is an excellent choice for your stay in Pattaya.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei X2 Vibe Pattaya Seaphere , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR X2 Vibe Pattaya Seaphere
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

223 Soi Na Jom Tien 32, Na Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand, 20250

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Worita Cove Hotel
8.8
Bewertung mit
648 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified)
7.8
Bewertung mit
958 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Venue Residence
8.2
Bewertung mit
153 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
Bewertung mit
261 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas
6
Bewertung mit
7 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
Bewertung mit
463 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
Bewertung mit
8 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
Bewertung mit
15 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU