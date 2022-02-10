PATTAYA TEST & GO

X2 Vibe Pattaya Seaphere - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8

1828 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 10, 2022
X2 Vibe Pattaya Seaphere - Image 0
X2 Vibe Pattaya Seaphere - Image 1
X2 Vibe Pattaya Seaphere - Image 2
X2 Vibe Pattaya Seaphere - Image 3
X2 Vibe Pattaya Seaphere - Image 4
X2 Vibe Pattaya Seaphere - Image 5
+32 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Pattaya, X2 Vibe Pattaya Seaphere Residence is the perfect choice. Situated only from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. To name a few of the property's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, kitchen, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage. Step into one of 65 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day, A selection of amenities can be found in most rooms, inlcuding clothes rack, mirror, towels, closet, smoke detector. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your purpose of visit, X2 Vibe Pattaya Seaphere Residence is an excellent choice for your stay in Pattaya.

주소 /지도

223 Soi Na Jom Tien 32, Na Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand, 20250

Worita Cove Hotel
8.8
평가
648 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified)
7.8
평가
958 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Venue Residence
8.2
평가
153 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
평가
261 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas
6
평가
7 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
평가
463 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
평가
8 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
평가
15 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
