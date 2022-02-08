Wakeup Aonang Hotel - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Wakeup Aonang Hotel is located in the Ao Nang area of Krabi. Only 15 KM from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Wakeup Aonang Hotel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk. Guests can choose from 65 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including fitness center, spa, massage, billiards. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Wakeup Aonang Hotel.