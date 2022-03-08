KRABI TEST & GO

The Tubkaak Krabi Boutique Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
9
rating with
1066 reviews
Updated on March 8, 2022
The Tubkaak Krabi Boutique Resort - Image 0
The Tubkaak Krabi Boutique Resort - Image 1
The Tubkaak Krabi Boutique Resort - Image 2
The Tubkaak Krabi Boutique Resort - Image 3
The Tubkaak Krabi Boutique Resort - Image 4
The Tubkaak Krabi Boutique Resort - Image 5
+28 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

“Tubkaak” is named after a romantic and secluded beach in Krabi, literally means "Home for Visitors". The Tubkaak Krabi Boutique Resort (SHA Plus+) is only a few steps to the Andaman Sea, featuring unique villa style accommodation that combines elements of modern and local legendary. Guests can relax amongst the magnificent seascape with inspiring views of archipelago. It also boasts an open-air restaurant, a cozy bar, a free-form pool, and a spa. The Tubkaak Krabi Boutique Resort (SHA Plus+) is ideally a perfect romantic getaway for honeymooners, nature lovers, as well as elites who seek some relaxation in this serene natural embrace.The property is located on Hong Islands, offering utmost privacy, spellbound tranquility, and friendly service. It has been recognized as one of the most romantic properties in Krabi and has been listed in the “One Thousand Places to See before You Die”. The Tubkaak Krabi Boutique Resort (SHA Plus+) is committed to making each vacation a memorable and delightful experience that lasts.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at The Tubkaak Krabi Boutique Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR The Tubkaak Krabi Boutique Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

123 Moo 3, Tumbol Nongtalay, Amphur Muang, Tub Kaek Beach, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

Partner Hotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
rating with
3402 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Amari Vogue Krabi
8.6
rating with
541 reviews
From ฿-1
Sofitel Krabi Phokeethra Golf and Spa Resort
8.2
rating with
797 reviews
From ฿-1
Alisea Pool Villas
8.6
rating with
180 reviews
From ฿-1
Melina's Beach Front Bungalows
9.7
rating with
3 reviews
From ฿-1
Krabi Aquamarine Resort
7.9
rating with
755 reviews
From ฿-1
Ananta Burin Resort
8.2
rating with
1479 reviews
From ฿-1
The Small Resort
8.1
rating with
900 reviews
From ฿-1
Chada Thai Village
7.9
rating with
691 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU