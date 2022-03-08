KRABI TEST & GO

The Tubkaak Krabi Boutique Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
9

1066 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

“Tubkaak” is named after a romantic and secluded beach in Krabi, literally means "Home for Visitors". The Tubkaak Krabi Boutique Resort (SHA Plus+) is only a few steps to the Andaman Sea, featuring unique villa style accommodation that combines elements of modern and local legendary. Guests can relax amongst the magnificent seascape with inspiring views of archipelago. It also boasts an open-air restaurant, a cozy bar, a free-form pool, and a spa. The Tubkaak Krabi Boutique Resort (SHA Plus+) is ideally a perfect romantic getaway for honeymooners, nature lovers, as well as elites who seek some relaxation in this serene natural embrace.The property is located on Hong Islands, offering utmost privacy, spellbound tranquility, and friendly service. It has been recognized as one of the most romantic properties in Krabi and has been listed in the “One Thousand Places to See before You Die”. The Tubkaak Krabi Boutique Resort (SHA Plus+) is committed to making each vacation a memorable and delightful experience that lasts.

주소 /지도

123 Moo 3, Tumbol Nongtalay, Amphur Muang, Tub Kaek Beach, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

인기 필터

