The Tubkaak Krabi Boutique Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
9
คะแนนจาก
1066
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 8, 2022
The Tubkaak Krabi Boutique Resort - Image 0
The Tubkaak Krabi Boutique Resort - Image 1
The Tubkaak Krabi Boutique Resort - Image 2
The Tubkaak Krabi Boutique Resort - Image 3
The Tubkaak Krabi Boutique Resort - Image 4
The Tubkaak Krabi Boutique Resort - Image 5
“Tubkaak” is named after a romantic and secluded beach in Krabi, literally means "Home for Visitors". The Tubkaak Krabi Boutique Resort (SHA Plus+) is only a few steps to the Andaman Sea, featuring unique villa style accommodation that combines elements of modern and local legendary. Guests can relax amongst the magnificent seascape with inspiring views of archipelago. It also boasts an open-air restaurant, a cozy bar, a free-form pool, and a spa. The Tubkaak Krabi Boutique Resort (SHA Plus+) is ideally a perfect romantic getaway for honeymooners, nature lovers, as well as elites who seek some relaxation in this serene natural embrace.The property is located on Hong Islands, offering utmost privacy, spellbound tranquility, and friendly service. It has been recognized as one of the most romantic properties in Krabi and has been listed in the “One Thousand Places to See before You Die”. The Tubkaak Krabi Boutique Resort (SHA Plus+) is committed to making each vacation a memorable and delightful experience that lasts.

123 Moo 3, Tumbol Nongtalay, Amphur Muang, Tub Kaek Beach, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

