KRABI TEST & GO

The Tubkaak Krabi Boutique Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
9
note avec
1066 avis
Mis à jour le March 8, 2022
The Tubkaak Krabi Boutique Resort - Image 0
The Tubkaak Krabi Boutique Resort - Image 1
The Tubkaak Krabi Boutique Resort - Image 2
The Tubkaak Krabi Boutique Resort - Image 3
The Tubkaak Krabi Boutique Resort - Image 4
The Tubkaak Krabi Boutique Resort - Image 5
+28 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

“Tubkaak” is named after a romantic and secluded beach in Krabi, literally means "Home for Visitors". The Tubkaak Krabi Boutique Resort (SHA Plus+) is only a few steps to the Andaman Sea, featuring unique villa style accommodation that combines elements of modern and local legendary. Guests can relax amongst the magnificent seascape with inspiring views of archipelago. It also boasts an open-air restaurant, a cozy bar, a free-form pool, and a spa. The Tubkaak Krabi Boutique Resort (SHA Plus+) is ideally a perfect romantic getaway for honeymooners, nature lovers, as well as elites who seek some relaxation in this serene natural embrace.The property is located on Hong Islands, offering utmost privacy, spellbound tranquility, and friendly service. It has been recognized as one of the most romantic properties in Krabi and has been listed in the “One Thousand Places to See before You Die”. The Tubkaak Krabi Boutique Resort (SHA Plus+) is committed to making each vacation a memorable and delightful experience that lasts.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de The Tubkaak Krabi Boutique Resort , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR The Tubkaak Krabi Boutique Resort
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

123 Moo 3, Tumbol Nongtalay, Amphur Muang, Tub Kaek Beach, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

Hôtels partenaires

Village de l'île de SAii Phi Phi
8.7
note avec
3402 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Amari Vogue Krabi
8.6
note avec
541 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Sofitel Krabi Phokeethra Golf and Spa Resort
8.2
note avec
797 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Alisea Pool Villas
8.6
note avec
180 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Melina's Beach Front Bungalows
9.7
note avec
3 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Krabi Aquamarine Resort
7.9
note avec
755 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Ananta Burin Resort
8.2
note avec
1479 Commentaires
De ฿-1
La petite station balnéaire
8.1
note avec
900 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Village Thaï de Chada
7.9
note avec
691 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU