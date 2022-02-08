KRABI TEST & GO

Royal Lanta Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.1
rating with
1062 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Royal Lanta Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Royal Lanta Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Royal Lanta Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Royal Lanta Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Royal Lanta Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Royal Lanta Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+46 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Royal Lanta Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) is situated on Koh Lanta Noi’s most popular, yet still peaceful beach, of Klong Dao. The Royal Lanta Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) is Klong Dao’s leading luxury resort, offering various types of beautifully decorated bungalows to suit all needs, including very spacious family bungalows. There are two outdoor swimming pools, both offering stunning views of the beach and mountains. The Klong Dao Beach is famous for its stretch of white sand and shallow waters, perfect for swimming. There are plenty of good restaurants and bars on the beach. The nearby Saladan town offers even more choices and is within walking distance from the resort. Alternatively, the taxi ride from the resort will only take a few minutes and costs just over one US dollar. Royal Lanta Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) can be easily booked with our secure online booking form. Simply enter your dates and click to proceed.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Royal Lanta Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus), then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Royal Lanta Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus)
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

222 Moo 3, Saladan, Klong Dao Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

Partner Hotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
rating with
3402 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified)
8.7
rating with
1120 reviews
From ฿-1
Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4
rating with
321 reviews
From ฿-1
Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5
rating with
92 reviews
From ฿-1
Vacation Village Phra Nang Lanta
8.2
rating with
330 reviews
From ฿-1
Phi Phi Harbour View Hotel
8.5
rating with
414 reviews
From ฿-1
Phi Phi Holiday Resort
8.4
rating with
1621 reviews
From ฿-1
Rayavadee Hotel
9.3
rating with
1023 reviews
From ฿-1
Diamond Cave Resort & Spa
6.7
rating with
553 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU