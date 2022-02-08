Royal Lanta Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

KRABI TEST & GO

Royal Lanta Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus)

Krabi
8.1
оценка с
1062
Обновление February 8, 2022
Royal Lanta Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Royal Lanta Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Royal Lanta Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Royal Lanta Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Royal Lanta Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Royal Lanta Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+46 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Royal Lanta Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) is situated on Koh Lanta Noi’s most popular, yet still peaceful beach, of Klong Dao. The Royal Lanta Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) is Klong Dao’s leading luxury resort, offering various types of beautifully decorated bungalows to suit all needs, including very spacious family bungalows. There are two outdoor swimming pools, both offering stunning views of the beach and mountains. The Klong Dao Beach is famous for its stretch of white sand and shallow waters, perfect for swimming. There are plenty of good restaurants and bars on the beach. The nearby Saladan town offers even more choices and is within walking distance from the resort. Alternatively, the taxi ride from the resort will only take a few minutes and costs just over one US dollar. Royal Lanta Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) can be easily booked with our secure online booking form. Simply enter your dates and click to proceed.

Адрес / Карта

222 Moo 3, Saladan, Klong Dao Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

