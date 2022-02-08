KRABI TEST & GO

Royal Lanta Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.1

1062レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Royal Lanta Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Royal Lanta Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Royal Lanta Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Royal Lanta Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Royal Lanta Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Royal Lanta Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+46 写真

部屋

The Royal Lanta Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) is situated on Koh Lanta Noi’s most popular, yet still peaceful beach, of Klong Dao. The Royal Lanta Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) is Klong Dao’s leading luxury resort, offering various types of beautifully decorated bungalows to suit all needs, including very spacious family bungalows. There are two outdoor swimming pools, both offering stunning views of the beach and mountains. The Klong Dao Beach is famous for its stretch of white sand and shallow waters, perfect for swimming. There are plenty of good restaurants and bars on the beach. The nearby Saladan town offers even more choices and is within walking distance from the resort. Alternatively, the taxi ride from the resort will only take a few minutes and costs just over one US dollar. Royal Lanta Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) can be easily booked with our secure online booking form. Simply enter your dates and click to proceed.

住所/地図

222 Moo 3, Saladan, Klong Dao Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

