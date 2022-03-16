RoomQuest Ladprao Soi 1 - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

RoomQuest Ladprao Soi 1Take everything available in Bangkok with a comfort stay at RoomQuest Ladprao Soi 1. Need a few things? Located conveniently 5.5 km from Train Night Market Ratchada, RoomQuest Ladprao Soi 1 provides easy access to general goods and shopping.RoomQuest Ladprao Soi 1 provides a range services and amenities to help make your stay more comfortable. Taxi and car hire services provided by the hotel make it easy to plan your day trips, sightseeing, and more around Bangkok. If you plan to arrive by car, you'll appreciate the hotel's free parking, right on-site. Front desk services including express check-in or check-out can assist with your needs.On cold days and nights, the hotel's on-site fireplace will keep you warm. For lazy days and nights, in-room conveniences like daily housekeeping let you make the most of your room. Little things you forgot to pack aren't a big problem! Just stop by the convenience stores to get what you need. Please be advised that smoking is not allowed in the hotel to allow cleaner air for all guests.Smoking is limited to designated areas only, for the health and well-being of all guests and staff.Feel right at home during your stay at RoomQuest Ladprao Soi 1. Rooms are equipped with linen service and air conditioning for your convenience. Some rooms at RoomQuest Ladprao Soi 1 even come with extra design features such as a balcony or terrace. The hotel also offers a refrigerator in the rooms for when you feel like needed.Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the hotel provides towels in selected rooms.Around the propertyRoomQuest Ladprao Soi 1 provides an excellent base for exploring the sights of Bangkok in-depth. The most popular local attraction is probably The Grand Palace only 11.1 km away. The best way to remember your time in Bangkok is with a nice gift at Chatuchak Weekend Market located about 2.8 km away. Jim Thompson House is located 8.6 km away, and is one of the most famous tourist spots to visit and photograph.Reasons to stay hereThis hotel is a top choice, ranking higher than 99% of all other accommodations in Bangkok.This hotel beats 99% of accommodations in the city on value for money.Guests who stayed here rated the facilities above 99% of other accommodations in the city.