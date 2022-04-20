Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Pristine white sand beaches, fantastic outlying islands, lush tropical foliage, comfortable contemporary rooms and villas, sumptuous dining choices, and rejuvenating spa treatments are many of the luxuries you get from Ramada Resort by Wyndham Khao Lak (SHA Plus+). Situated on the idyllic shores of Khao Lak in Phang-Nga, the property features 116 rooms including eight beach villas and eight pool villas. Only an hour away by car from Phuket International Airport, Khao Lak is renowned for its tranquil surroundings and unspoiled tropical beaches — the perfect ingredients for a holiday in paradise. The staff at the resort is friendly, and everyone goes out of their way to make you feel welcome. An idyllic location and a wide range of amenities make Ramada Resort by Wyndham Khao Lak (SHA Plus+) a favorable choice among vacationers.
59 Moo 5, Bangniang Beach T. Khukkhak, Takuapa, Bang Niang Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82220