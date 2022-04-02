KRABI TEST & GO

Phulay Bay, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

Krabi
9.1
rating with
207 reviews
Updated on April 2, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

An extension of the prestigious Ritz Carlton brand, guests are in for a luxurious experience mingled with local culture and heritage. Occupying one of the most stunning spots in Krabi, the resort faces the Andaman Sea and is set against the backdrop of lush green mountains. The vast palm tree-fringed infinity pool seamlessly blends with the endless emerald sea beyond. When it comes to food, guests are spoiled for choice with Thai, Italian, American, or fusion. Guests can enjoy the pleasure of 24-hour personalized service, walk-in wardrobes, as well as indoor and outdoor baths. The ESPA Spa at the resort continues the experience with relaxing massages and treatments. Phulay Bay, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve is beauty at its very best and truly the best place to stay in Krabi.

Address / Map

111 Moo 3, T. Nongthalay,, Klong Muang, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

