An extension of the prestigious Ritz Carlton brand, guests are in for a luxurious experience mingled with local culture and heritage. Occupying one of the most stunning spots in Krabi, the resort faces the Andaman Sea and is set against the backdrop of lush green mountains. The vast palm tree-fringed infinity pool seamlessly blends with the endless emerald sea beyond. When it comes to food, guests are spoiled for choice with Thai, Italian, American, or fusion. Guests can enjoy the pleasure of 24-hour personalized service, walk-in wardrobes, as well as indoor and outdoor baths. The ESPA Spa at the resort continues the experience with relaxing massages and treatments. Phulay Bay, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve is beauty at its very best and truly the best place to stay in Krabi.