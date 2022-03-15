PATTAYA TEST & GO

Mytt Beach Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.7
rating with
1631 reviews
Updated on March 15, 2022
Mytt Beach Hotel - Image 0
Mytt Beach Hotel - Image 1
Mytt Beach Hotel - Image 2
Mytt Beach Hotel - Image 3
Mytt Beach Hotel - Image 4
Mytt Beach Hotel - Image 5
+42 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the lovely area of Pattaya Beach Road, Mytt Beach Hotel enjoys a commanding position in the beaches, shopping, nightlife hub of Pattaya. With its location just 0.75 km from the city center and 118 km from the airport, this 5-star property attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Mytt Beach Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. To name a few of the property's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible. The ambiance of Mytt Beach Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. bathroom phone, clothes rack, free welcome drink, mirror, slippers are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Mytt Beach Hotel.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Mytt Beach Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Mytt Beach Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

10 Moo9 Soi Pattaya 3, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Partner Hotels

Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
rating with
645 reviews
From ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
rating with
5 reviews
From ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
rating with
611 reviews
From ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
rating with
8 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
rating with
1288 reviews
From ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
rating with
4921 reviews
From ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
rating with
5085 reviews
From ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
rating with
593 reviews
From ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
rating with
29 reviews
From ฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2
rating with
62 reviews
From ฿-1
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya
8.7
rating with
412 reviews
From ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
rating with
2305 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU