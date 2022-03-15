PATTAYA TEST & GO

Mytt Beach Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.7

1631 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the lovely area of Pattaya Beach Road, Mytt Beach Hotel enjoys a commanding position in the beaches, shopping, nightlife hub of Pattaya. With its location just 0.75 km from the city center and 118 km from the airport, this 5-star property attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Mytt Beach Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. To name a few of the property's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible. The ambiance of Mytt Beach Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. bathroom phone, clothes rack, free welcome drink, mirror, slippers are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Mytt Beach Hotel.

주소 /지도

10 Moo9 Soi Pattaya 3, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

