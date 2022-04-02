SAMUI TEST & GO

Lub D Koh Samui Chaweng Beach - Samui Test & Go Hotel

Samui
9.2
rating with
763 reviews
Updated on April 2, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Lub D Koh Samui Chaweng Beach is situated right in the heart of Chaweng Beach. Here the trusted Lud d brand has brought the “social hotel” concept to the beautiful Island of Koh Samui, hitting that sweet spot between high-end hotels and social connections.

This beachfront hotel has all the high-end finishing’s you would expect from a luxury resort but with an affordable price tag. Lub D Koh Samui Chaweng Beach is so much more than a bed. Home to Chaweng’s newest world-class beach club, “The Tropics” featuring a beachfront infinity pool overlooking the Gulf of Thailand, set be the most Instagrammable venue in Koh Samui.

Lub D Koh Samui Chaweng Beach further promotes their vision of overall guest experience through their excellent facilities. Despite being only meters from the sea, the property boosts a swim-up pool bar, a games hub, a floating DJ booth, and beachside restaurant.

The property does not only offers deluxe en-suite rooms with sweeping views of the ocean and surrounding tropics, but also family and friends room. Lub D Koh Samui Chaweng Beach has also pioneered first of their kind high-end female and mixed shared accommodation. The property guarantees comfort, style, and exceptional service with any room and provides an accommodation experience like no other in Thailand. Fully vaccinated – hotel staff

Address / Map

159/99 Moo 2, Bophut, Koh Samui, Suratthani, Thailand 84320, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

