SAMUI TEST & GO

CHUZ Villas Samui - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
9.4

15 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
CHUZ Villas Samui - Image 0
CHUZ Villas Samui - Image 1
CHUZ Villas Samui - Image 2
CHUZ Villas Samui - Image 3
CHUZ Villas Samui - Image 4
CHUZ Villas Samui - Image 5
+17 사진
빠른 응답
5,000% 예금

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉CHUZ Villas Samui 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 CHUZ Villas Samui 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

Offering quality accommodations in the beaches, nightlife, restaurants district of Koh Samui, CHUZ Villas Samui is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. Only 9 km from the city center, the property's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. CHUZ Villas Samui offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. Top features of the property include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, taxi service, ticket service, kitchen. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. All rooms include closet, towels, slippers, separate living room, flat screen television to help guests recharge after a long day. The property's outdoor pool, indoor pool, children's playground, pool (kids), garden are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Koh Samui, make CHUZ Villas Samui your home away from home.

어메니티 / 특징

  • Balcony, WIFI, Garden, Electricity
모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
CHUZ Villas Samui 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 CHUZ Villas Samui
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

206/49 Moo 4 Lamai Beach, Sub-district Maret, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

파트너 호텔

차웽 노이 풀 빌라
8
평가
464 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
스카이 비치 호텔
9.5
평가
23 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

라마이 사무이
8.5
평가
338 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
더 하이브 호텔 사무이
8.3
평가
1255 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
더 스파 리조트
7.3
평가
8 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Rock Samui
8.8
평가
6 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
록키스 부티크 리조트
9
평가
414 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
퍼스트 방갈로 비치 리조트
7.4
평가
642 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
퍼스트 레지던스 호텔
7.6
평가
735 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Samui Garden Home Hotel
8.3
평가
148 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU