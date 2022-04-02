Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
Well-positioned in Ton Sai Bay, ChaoKoh Phi Phi Hotel & Resort is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Koh Phi Phi. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. ChaoKoh Phi Phi Hotel & Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop are just a few of the facilities that set ChaoKoh Phi Phi Hotel & Resort apart from other hotels in the city. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, additional toilet, cleaning products, clothes rack, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the boats, watersports equipment rentals, snorkeling, private beach, diving. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at ChaoKoh Phi Phi Hotel & Resort.