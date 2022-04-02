KRABI TEST & GO

ChaoKoh Phi Phi Hotel & Resort - Krabi Test & Go Hotel

Krabi
8.4
rating with
1143 reviews
Updated on April 2, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Well-positioned in Ton Sai Bay, ChaoKoh Phi Phi Hotel & Resort is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Koh Phi Phi. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. ChaoKoh Phi Phi Hotel & Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop are just a few of the facilities that set ChaoKoh Phi Phi Hotel & Resort apart from other hotels in the city. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, additional toilet, cleaning products, clothes rack, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the boats, watersports equipment rentals, snorkeling, private beach, diving. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at ChaoKoh Phi Phi Hotel & Resort.

Address / Map

157 Moo 7 , Aonang,, Ton Sai Bay, Koh Phi Phi, Thailand, 81210

