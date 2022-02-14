KRABI TEST & GO

Andaman Breeze Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
Updated on February 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Krabi, Andaman Breeze Resort is the perfect choice. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Krabi property. Guests can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas. Guests can choose from 73 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Andaman Breeze Resort .

Address / Map

424/1 Moo 2, Aonang Ao Nang Beach, 81180 Ao Nang Beach, Thailand, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

