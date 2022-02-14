KRABI TEST & GO

Andaman Breeze Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.9
waardering met
343 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 14, 2022
Andaman Breeze Resort - Image 0
Andaman Breeze Resort - Image 1
Andaman Breeze Resort - Image 2
Andaman Breeze Resort - Image 3
Andaman Breeze Resort - Image 4
Andaman Breeze Resort - Image 5
+18 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Krabi, Andaman Breeze Resort is the perfect choice. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Krabi property. Guests can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas. Guests can choose from 73 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Andaman Breeze Resort .

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Andaman Breeze Resort , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Andaman Breeze Resort
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

424/1 Moo 2, Aonang Ao Nang Beach, 81180 Ao Nang Beach, Thailand, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

Partner Hotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
waardering met
3402 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Villa's met uitzicht op de kliffen
9.1
waardering met
221 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Krabi Cha Da Resort
7.5
waardering met
634 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Peace Laguna Resort
8.1
waardering met
3503 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Vakantiedorp Phra Nang Inn
7.9
waardering met
2864 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Chada Thais dorp
7.9
waardering met
691 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Krabi La Playa Resort
8
waardering met
1021 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Het kleine resort
8.1
waardering met
900 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Krabi Aquamarijn Resort
7.9
waardering met
755 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU