Amari Don Muang Airport Bangkok Hotel (SHA Certified) boasts superior accommodation along with a wide range of restaurants and superb business and convention facilities, making it a popular choice for both business and leisure travelers. The 429 well-appointed rooms offer comfort and convenience. A ballroom, meeting facilities, and a business center are available for all occasions - from private parties to lavish celebrations. Recreational facilities include a fitness center, sauna, and an outdoor pool. Whatever the reason for your stay, Amari Don Muang Airport Bangkok Hotel (SHA Certified) will make it a good one.
333 Moo 10, Chert Wudthakas Road, Srikan, Don Mueang International Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10210