Amari Don Muang Airport Bangkok Hotel (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
更新于 April 7, 2022
请记住，您必须满足所有额外的covid入学要求 ，这也包括申请泰国通票才能进入泰国。

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Amari Don Muang Airport Bangkok Hotel (SHA Certified) boasts superior accommodation along with a wide range of restaurants and superb business and convention facilities, making it a popular choice for both business and leisure travelers. The 429 well-appointed rooms offer comfort and convenience. A ballroom, meeting facilities, and a business center are available for all occasions - from private parties to lavish celebrations. Recreational facilities include a fitness center, sauna, and an outdoor pool. Whatever the reason for your stay, Amari Don Muang Airport Bangkok Hotel (SHA Certified) will make it a good one.

地址/地图

333 Moo 10, Chert Wudthakas Road, Srikan, Don Mueang International Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10210

