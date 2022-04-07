BANGKOK TEST & GO

Amari Don Muang Airport Bangkok Hotel (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
8.1
คะแนนจาก
19276
อัปเดตเมื่อ April 7, 2022
Amari Don Muang Airport Bangkok Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Amari Don Muang Airport Bangkok Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Amari Don Muang Airport Bangkok Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Amari Don Muang Airport Bangkok Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Amari Don Muang Airport Bangkok Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Amari Don Muang Airport Bangkok Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+27 รูปถ่าย

โปรดจำไว้ว่า คุณต้องมีคุณสมบัติตรงตาม ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม ทั้งหมด และรวมถึงการยื่นขอ Thailand Pass เพื่อเข้าประเทศไทยด้วย

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Amari Don Muang Airport Bangkok Hotel (SHA Certified) boasts superior accommodation along with a wide range of restaurants and superb business and convention facilities, making it a popular choice for both business and leisure travelers. The 429 well-appointed rooms offer comfort and convenience. A ballroom, meeting facilities, and a business center are available for all occasions - from private parties to lavish celebrations. Recreational facilities include a fitness center, sauna, and an outdoor pool. Whatever the reason for your stay, Amari Don Muang Airport Bangkok Hotel (SHA Certified) will make it a good one.

แสดงโรงแรมทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Amari Don Muang Airport Bangkok Hotel (SHA Certified) ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Amari Don Muang Airport Bangkok Hotel (SHA Certified)
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

333 Moo 10, Chert Wudthakas Road, Srikan, Don Mueang International Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10210

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3139 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
6272 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1085 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2458 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1458 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2090 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
6947 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3757 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Don Muang Hotel
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2646 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport
7.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
506 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
441 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Aspira One Sutthisan
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
487 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
75 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
730 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2454 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1116 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU